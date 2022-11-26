Man arrested following deadly truck stop shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 42-year old man has been arrested following a deadly Thanksgiving shooting at a truck stop in Louisiana.

Timothy Washington, who was injured during the shooting but not hospitalized, was arrested by police and SWAT Friday, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Washington faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Video surveillance shows that around 10 p.m. on Thursday a fight broke out between three men at the I-10 truck stop in Grosse Tete, just west of Baton Rouge, The Advocate reports. Police say 40 rounds were fired, forcing nearly a dozen bystanders to run to safety.

The shooters “didn’t take into consideration that innocent bystanders could be hit,” Stassi said, adding that bullets were lodged in several cars at the scene.

When police arrived they found 29-year-old Demore Debose dead. Debose’s brother, who was not named, was also injured.