8-year-old killed by shot through wall of New Orleans home

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An 8-year-old was killed by a bullet that passed through the wall of his family’s New Orleans home Wednesday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a child shot shortly after 11 a.m. at a fourplex in the Central City neighborhood. Authorities were unsure if the bullet came from outside or from one of the other occupied apartments.

The child was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police confirmed.

Witnesses told investigators a bullet pierced the wall of a home where the victim and three of his siblings lived. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters investigators were processing the scene and piecing together what occurred but there were still many unanswered questions.

Ferguson said investigators don’t know if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

“This family is going to need the community’s help. This community needs our help. This is just so untimely given the holiday season,” Ferguson said.