FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Zappala to consider special prosecutor in Michael Rosfeld case

 
Share

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said he’s giving “careful consideration” to a black attorney’s offer to serve as special prosecutor in the case of an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.

Pittsburgh attorney Milton Raiford, 62, said he contacted Zappala about 10 days ago because he felt the county needed someone with experience in the black community to prosecute Officer Michael Rosfeld.

“I have a genuine empathy and a concern that the voice of our community is heard,” Raiford said. “The citizens of Pennsylvania, all of them, are entitled to a quick, vociferous, aggressive prosecution of this police officer. What I bring to it is heart, that’s what I bring to the table.”

Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 7 innings against Athletics
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Zappala responded in a statement on Friday.

“Milt is someone I like and respect,” Zappala said. “His practice has involved some of the most serious crimes. His offer will be given thoughtful consideration.”

The shooting of an unarmed Rose, 17, in the back as he ran from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh on June 19 generated national media attention and mass protests in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities. Community activists and the Rose family protested the DA’s handling of the case and called on Zappala to turn the prosecution over to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Raiford said he would suspend his practice and focus exclusively on the prosecution, adding that the DA’s office lacks diversity. Zappala spokesman Mike Manko said the office has five black prosecutors. The DA’s has 115 attorneys.

Raiford, who grew up in Homewood, said he’s been practicing law since 1987. He noted his career was sidetracked in 1997 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel disbarred him after he was convicted of fraud and obstructing justice for having a client misrepresent herself in a narcotics case. Raiford was sentenced to probation.

The Supreme Court reinstated him as an attorney in 2010.

He said he’s defended numerous clients in criminal cases before and since then.

“In our society we look for a way to marginalize black lives,” Raiford said. “That’s why I want to try this case, because I don’t want them to spin what happened 13 minutes earlier into making it seem like this police officer in some way was influenced in his mind to shoot a boy in the back.”

Rose was riding in a car involved in a drive-by shooting 13 minutes before Rosfeld stopped the vehicle. Zaijuan Hester, 17, who was riding in the back seat of the vehicle was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the earlier North Braddock shooting.