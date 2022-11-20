AP NEWS
St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye

November 20, 2022 GMT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said it appears that the boy accidentally shot himself shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Child abuse investigators are looking into the situation.

