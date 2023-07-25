Takeaways from AP’s report on financial hurdles in state crime victim compensation programs

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
U.S. News

Takeaways from AP’s report on financial hurdles in state crime victim compensation programs

A hallway shrine to Dararius Evans, who was killed in January of 2020, is seen in the home of his mother Pamela White in Ponchatoula, La., Thursday, May 4, 2023. White and her family turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help paying for the unexpected funeral. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
1 of 6 | 

A hallway shrine to Dararius Evans, who was killed in January of 2020, is seen in the home of his mother Pamela White in Ponchatoula, La., Thursday, May 4, 2023. White and her family turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help paying for the unexpected funeral. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President of the Alliance for Safety and Justice Aswad Thomas explains how the nonprofit is working to reform victim compensation and other aspects of the criminal justice system in his home Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Atlanta. Thousands of crime victims each year are confronted with the difficult financial reality of state compensation programs that are billed as safety nets to offset costs like funerals, medical care, relocation and other needs. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 of 6 | 

Vice President of the Alliance for Safety and Justice Aswad Thomas explains how the nonprofit is working to reform victim compensation and other aspects of the criminal justice system in his home Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Atlanta. Thousands of crime victims each year are confronted with the difficult financial reality of state compensation programs that are billed as safety nets to offset costs like funerals, medical care, relocation and other needs. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kingsley Joseph folds up his wheelchair after getting into an Uber home outside of St. Vincent's Medical Center, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. After being shot in the back and paralyzed from the waist down in 2007, Joseph now works as a radiation oncology medical physicist. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
3 of 6 | 

Kingsley Joseph folds up his wheelchair after getting into an Uber home outside of St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. After being shot in the back and paralyzed from the waist down in 2007, Joseph now works as a radiation oncology medical physicist. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kingsley Joseph uses a therapy bike at his apartment, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Trumbull, Conn. The bike, paid for by New York's victim compensation program, helps Joseph not lose muscle in his legs after being shot in the back and paralyzed from the waist down in 2007. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
4 of 6 | 

Kingsley Joseph uses a therapy bike at his apartment, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Trumbull, Conn. The bike, paid for by New York’s victim compensation program, helps Joseph not lose muscle in his legs after being shot in the back and paralyzed from the waist down in 2007. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pamela White poses in her home in Ponchatoula, La., with a photo of her son Dararius Evans, who was killed in January of 2020, Thursday, May 4, 2023. White and her family turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help paying for the unexpected funeral. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
5 of 6 | 

Pamela White poses in her home in Ponchatoula, La., with a photo of her son Dararius Evans, who was killed in January of 2020, Thursday, May 4, 2023. White and her family turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help paying for the unexpected funeral. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pamela White speaks about the the shooting death of her son Dararius Evans and the financial hurdles that followed, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home in Ponchatoula, La. White and her family turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help paying for the unexpected funeral. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
6 of 6 | 

Pamela White speaks about the the shooting death of her son Dararius Evans and the financial hurdles that followed, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home in Ponchatoula, La. White and her family turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help paying for the unexpected funeral. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MIKE CATALINI and CLAUDIA LAUER
 
Share

Thousands of crime victims each year are confronted with the difficult financial reality of state compensation programs that are billed as safety nets to offset costs like funerals, medical care, relocation and other needs.

Many programs require victims to pay for those expenses first and exhaust all means of payment before they reimburse costs, often at rates that don’t fully cover expenses. The programs also struggle under often unstable funding mechanisms that leave their budgets vulnerable to shortages and the changing priorities of lawmakers, especially those that rely on court fees and fines as their main source or only source of funding.

Pamela White turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help when her son, Dararius Evans, was killed in a shooting a few days after Christmas in 2019. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited.

Other news
Pamela White poses in her home in Ponchatoula, La., with a photo of her son Dararius Evans, who was killed in January of 2020, Thursday, May 4, 2023. White and her family turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help paying for the unexpected funeral. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Safety net with holes? Programs to help crime victims can leave them fronting bills
Thousands of crime victims each year are confronted with the difficult financial reality of state compensation programs that are billed as safety nets to offset costs like funerals, medical care, relocation and other needs.
Second Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos talks with prosecutors and defense attorney Paul Kennedy, at right, former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs' trial in Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, July 19 2023. Krebs left the university in 2017 amid questions over spending and was later indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that stemmed from allegations that he used public money for a lavish golf trip that he said was meant to strengthen relationships with donors. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Former University of New Mexico athletic director found not guilty of embezzlement charges
Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs has been found not guilty of embezzlement charges.
FILE - Shakira poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2022. Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain’s tax office after a court near Barcelona said Thursday July 20, 2023 that it had agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
Pop star Shakira will face a second tax probe in Spain
Pop star Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain’s tax office after a court near Barcelona agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer.
FILE - Cardinal Angelo Becciu attends the consistory inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on Aug. 27, 2022. The Vatican prosecutor insisted Tuesday that his indictments of 10 people, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes held up under two years of testimony, scrutiny, criticism and defense motions, as he began closing arguments in a trial that exposed the unseemly financial underbelly of the Holy See. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Prosecutor cites risky investments as ‘grave’ violations, in closing of Vatican financial case
The Vatican prosecutor has given his closing arguments in the Vatican’s big financial trial. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi says his indictments of 10 people, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes held up under two years of testimony, scrutiny, criticism and defense motions.

In the end, White won her appeal and was awarded $5,000 — the maximum amount available at the time, but it didn’t cover her full loan or the interest.

As part of a series examining crime victim compensation programs, The Associated Press found racial inequities and other barriers in how many states deny claims. The AP also found victims in a dozen states were the driving force in legislative reforms to address some of those barriers.

Here is a look at key takeaways from the third installment in that series.

PROGRAMS OFTEN PUT THE UPFRONT FINANCIAL BURDEN ON VICTIMS

Advocates say most states’ requirements that victims pay upfront can leave out people living on the edge of financial disaster who are often most vulnerable to a crime.

“So many families often can’t rely solely on that reimbursement model. … Those funds take months to arrive to families,” said Aswad Thomas, vice president of the Alliance for Safety and Justice, a nonprofit working to reform victim compensation and other aspects of the criminal justice system.

Some programs offer to directly pay funeral homes or medical providers. And many states offer emergency awards to help victims through the immediate aftermath of crime, but advocates say those awards are restrictive, capped as low as $500, and are deducted from any later award. About a dozen states don’t offer emergency awards at all.

Programs also require victims to exhaust other payment options first, like insurance, lawsuit awards or even crowdfunding. If a family member or friend starts a GoFundMe drive, it could cause some programs to reduce an award or claw back already granted money.

MANY STATES HAVEN’T INCREASED AWARD AMOUNTS IN DECADES

The Associated Press found that the maximum awards states provide ranged from $10,000 to $190,000, though two states did not have overall caps on awards. Some of those amounts haven’t been increased since the 1970s.

Programs have lagged less in raising limits on individual expenses like funerals. But many states don’t offer enough money to cover the actual cost of burying a loved one. The National Funeral Directors Association estimated the median cost of a funeral with burial vault was more than $9,400 in 2021. Only a dozen states offer enough to cover that median cost.

FUNDING FOR STATE PROGRAMS IS OFTEN UNSTABLE

About a dozen states get most or all of their funding from recurring state budget dollars. But many states have put the onus of paying for the programs on people in the criminal justice system – court fines, taking a percentage of prisoner wages or prison commissary fees.

Those funding streams can fluctuate greatly. Temporary court closures early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and well-intentioned prison and criminal justice reforms aimed at reducing incarceration have caused shortfalls in some states that rely heavily on court or prison fines and fees for funding.

A handful of state legislatures have used one-time general fund infusions to plug budget holes created by the downstream effects of those reforms. In Hawaii, shortfalls nearly caused the compensation program to close in 2022 until an influx of general funds “saved” the program, according to an annual report.

___

Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey. Lauer reported from Philadelphia.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Public Welfare Foundation for reporting focused on criminal justice. The AP is solely responsible for all content.