Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Q&A with Kelsea Ballerini
Hunter Biden investigation
What to stream this weekend
World News

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow

Police and emergency vehicles parked at the side of the wreckage of the drone fell near the Karamyshevskaya embankment to the after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin said a drone fell in western Moscow after it was shot down by air defense systems. Sobyanin said no-one was hurt when the drone fell near Karamyshevskaya embankment and that no serious damage was caused. Russian social media channels shared videos of what they said was a drone flying low above Moscow and of smoke rising above the Moscow river. (AP Photo)

Police and emergency vehicles parked at the side of the wreckage of the drone fell near the Karamyshevskaya embankment to the after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin said a drone fell in western Moscow after it was shot down by air defense systems. Sobyanin said no-one was hurt when the drone fell near Karamyshevskaya embankment and that no serious damage was caused. Russian social media channels shared videos of what they said was a drone flying low above Moscow and of smoke rising above the Moscow river. (AP Photo)

 
Share

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Fourteen drones were shot down by Russian air defenses and a further six were jammed electronically, the ministry said in a Telegram post. No casualties or damage were reported.

The overnight attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on the Russian capital, Moscow. Firing drones at Russia, after more than 17 months of war has little apparent military value for Ukraine, but the strategy has served to unsettle Russians and bring home to them the conflict’s consequences.

Drone attacks have increased in recent weeks both on Moscow and on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — a move that most of the world considered illegal.

Other news
The Rev. Ioann Koval stands inside an old Orthodox church in Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Koval started serving in this church after the Russian Orthodox Church leadership decided to defrock him following his prayer for peace in Ukraine. Koval, who used to serve in a church in Moscow, appealed the decision to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and the Constantinople ruled to restore his holy rank, allowing him to serve in one of its churches. (AP Photo/Kostya Manenkov)
Russian Orthodox priests face persecution from state and church for supporting peace in Ukraine
Soldiers carry the coffin with 22-year old Oleksander Mykhailenko's remains in Zhukin, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Oleksander, a soldier in the Ukrainian army, died in battle in the Kharkiv region in March this year but his body was only identified recently. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks as Zelenskyy makes another move against corruption
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The launch of the Luna-25 craft to the moon will be Russia's first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23, about the same day as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP)
Russia is back on the lunar path. A rocket blasts off on its first moon mission in nearly 50 years

Kyiv officials neither confirmed nor denied Ukraine’s possible involvement in the attempted attacks.

Elsewhere, Russia claimed Saturday it had regained control of the village of Urozhaine in Ukraine’s easternmost Luhansk region in an overnight counterattack.

A 73-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning in Russian shelling of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, according to regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukrainian internal affairs minister Ihor Klymenko said a police officer was killed and 12 people wounded when a guided Russian aerial bomb hit the city of Orikhiv in Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region. Four of the wounded were also police officers, he said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine