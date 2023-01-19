Marshall named West Virginia corrections commissioner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday appointed William K. Marshall III as the commissioner of the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Marshall replaces Betsy Jividen, who resigned in August after four years.

The corrections division operates 15 prisons, work-release centers and related facilities. It has more than 2,000 employees.

Marshall previously served as the division’s assistant commissioner, with the Bureau of Juvenile Services, and as criminal investigation director for the now-state Department of Homeland Security. He retired in 2017 after 25 years with the West Virginia State Police.