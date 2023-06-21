A Hungarian helicopter crashes during training in Croatia, killing at least 2 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Hungarian military helicopter crashed on Wednesday during a training mission in neighboring Croatia, killing at least two people on board, the country’s defense ministry said.

Two Hungarian Air Force’s Airbus H145 helicopters were on a training flight when one of them crashed, the Defense Ministry told the MTI news agency.

Three people were on board the helicopter that crashed in the area of the Cikola River canyon, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of the capital, Zagreb. Rescue teams have recovered bodies of two people while a search was underway for the third member of the crew.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Croatia’s Defense Minister Mario Banozic expressed his condolences over the death of the Hungarian Air Force members who “invested their knowledge and abilities to contribute together with their countrymen to our joint security.”

“This tragic event in challenging times, in which we witness the most serious threat to global security in decades, reminds us of the importance of solidarity and compassion,” said Banozic.

The footage aired by Croatia’s state HRT television showed rescue teams accessing a steep, rocky terrain of the canyon zone. The report said that a witness called the emergency services around noon after seeing smoke rising from the site.