Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Tang De Wong, lower left, and other members of the Chinese Benevolent Association march in an Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, July 4, 2008. Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
History of the American flag
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
Sports

Australian rules footballer diagnosed with CTE in landmark finding for female athletes

 
Share

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Sports Brain Bank diagnosed a former Australian Football League Women’s player with chronic traumatic encephalopathy in what local media has reported as the first case involving a female professional athlete.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. said former Adelaide premiership winning player Heather Anderson, who died by suicide last year at the age of 28, had been diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions.

The Australian Sports Brain Bank, established in 2018, diagnosed Anderson as having had low-stage CTE and three lesions in her brain, the ABC reported.

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Ty France follows through on an RBI double to score Julio Rodriguez against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) scores from third on a passed ball ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn (67) during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Gilbert pitches five-hit gem, Ford, Pollock homer in Mariners’ 6-0 win over Giants
Logan Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance, AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 for their fourth straight win.After striking out Mike Yastrzems
Switzerland's Seereina Piubel, left and Iman Beney celebrate during the soccer match between Switzerland and Zambia, at the Tissot Arena in Biel, Switzerland, Friday June 30, 2023. (Marcel Bieri/Keystone via AP)
Switzerland’s 16-year-old Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women’s World Cup
Switzerland’s 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney will miss the Women’s World Cup with a knee injury. The Swiss soccer federation says Beney ruptured a knee ligament in training, one day after being selected in the Swiss squad.
Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis holds his knee after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with bruised right knee
Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis was carted off the field after bruising his right knee during Miami’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

CTE, which can only be diagnosed posthumously, can cause memory loss, depression and violent mood swings in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.

Michael Buckland, director of the Australian Sports Brain Bank, on Tuesday told the ABC’s 7.30 program that the diagnosis was a step toward understanding the impact of years of playing contact sport has on women’s brains.

“While we’ve been finding CTE in males for quite some time, I think this is really the tip of the iceberg and it’s a real red flag that now women are participating (in contact sport) just as men are, that we are going to start seeing more and more CTE cases in women,” Buckland said.

Buckland co-authored a report on his findings with neurologist Alan Pearce.

“Despite the fact that we know that women have greater rates of concussion, we haven’t actually got any long-term evidence until now,” Pearce said. “So this is a highly significant case study.”

Anderson had at least one diagnosed concussion while playing eight games during Adelaide’s premiership-winning AFLW season in 2017. She retired from the game because of a shoulder injury before returning to work as an army medic.

Anderson’s father, Brian Anderson, said the diagnosis was “a surprise but not a surprise”.

“Now that this report has been published, I’m sort of trying to think about how it might play out for female sportspeople everywhere,” he told the ABC.

There’s been growing awareness and research into CTE in sports since 2013, when the National Football League in the United States settled lawsuits — at a cost at the time of $765 million — from thousands of former players who developed dementia or other concussion-related health problems.

In March, a class action was launched in Victoria state’s Supreme Court on behalf of Australian rules footballers who have sustained concussion-related injuries while playing or preparing for professional games in the national league since 1985.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports