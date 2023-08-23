GOP debate: How to watch
Andy Ibañez homers twice in the Tigers’ 8-6 victory over the Cubs

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Chicago Cubs' Jeimer Candelario, right, and third base coach Willie Harris put their hands up after Candelario hit a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson hits a two-run home run against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows slides into third with a triple before Chicago Cubs third baseman Jeimer Candelario can tag him during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez dives toward third base, advancing from first after a wild pitch and a throwing error during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch watches the team play against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson, center, is congratulated by Christopher Morel (5) and others after a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Andy Ibañez had his first two-homer game to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Holton (3-2) got the victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Former Tiger Drew Smyly (9-9) took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first on a solo homer by Ibañez and an RBI single by Kerry Carpenter.

Zach McKinstry made it 3-0 with a second-inning sacrifice fly before both teams scored four times in the third.

In the top of the inning, Ian Happ walked and, with one out, Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer. After Seiya Suzuki’s single, Jeimer Candelario put the Cubs up 4-3 with a long home run against his former team.

Smyly, though, couldn’t hold the lead.

With two on and one out, Candelario made a diving stop of Matt Vierling’s grounder down the line, but threw wildly to first. That allowed Meadows to score the tying run before Ibañez hit his second homer of the night to left.

Swanson’s two-run single pulled the Cubs ton 7-6 in the fifth, but Brendan White came out of the bullpen to get out of the inning.

After Candelario’s two-out double in the eighth put runners at second and third, Jason Foley retired Christopher Morel to end the inning.

The Tigers added a run in the eighth when Jose Cuas hit Carpenter with the bases loaded.

UP NEXT

The teams will finish the three-game series Wednesday, with Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.56) set to face LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 3.76).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb