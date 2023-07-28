FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
Sports

Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
1 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
2 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ’s bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
A trainer tends to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras after he was hit by bat of Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, right, during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
3 of 5 | 

A trainer tends to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras after he was hit by bat of Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, right, during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
4 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol argues with umpire Will Little (93) after Miles Mikolas was ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
5 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol argues with umpire Will Little (93) after Miles Mikolas was ejected during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas.

Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals.

Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a hug from former Chicago teammate Happ, Contreras walked off the field.

The Cardinals said Contreras had a scalp laceration and was day to day to return to the lineup. Glue, not stitches, was used to close the wound.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates down the first base line his two-run single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Christopher Morel helps Chicago Cubs rally for a wild 10-7 victory over crosstown White Sox
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates in the dugout after his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, Swanson's second of the night, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Dansby Swanson homers twice as the streaking Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 7-3

“I feel fine,” Contreras said. “I had a little headache after I got hit. I was kind of knocked out. I felt the backswing. I felt the blood and I knew it was bad. I didn’t want to get stitches. I want to make sure I’m ready to go tomorrow.”

Contreras wanted to remain in the game.

“It was bleeding really bad,” Contreras said. “I wanted to be in there. At the same time, I have to take care of myself.”

Happ reached out to Contreras.

“He did apologize,” Contreras said. “We’re very good friends. It’s part of the game. It happens and it’s over.”

Happ and Contreras played together six years before Contreras signed with St. Louis in the offseason.

“It just sucks,” Happ said. “It’s horrible. He comes up bloody. We’re good friends. I have a lot of love for him. To see him go down and be bleeding from the head was obviously a scary moment.”

Cubs manager David Ross said there is no blame to assess in the situation.

“It’s part of the game,” Ross said. “It stinks. It’s terrible how it happened. He was fighting to stay in the game. I sent him a text and I hope he is all right. Happ felt terrible.”

Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear.

Happ didn’t cause a scene.

“Just go to first base,” Happ said. “I wore it. I kind of felt he coming in there.”

Mikolas stopped while walking off and appeared to gesture and call over to the Cubs dugout, apparently signaling them to come out on the field.

Crew chief Lance Barksdale explained the decision to toss Mikolas.

“To a man, we all four, it was no doubt that was intentional,” Barksdale said. “And when it’s intentional, no matter where it hits him at, he’s ejected. Two pitches in, like I said, it’s pretty easy on our part.”

Mikolas understood the decision.

“I was a little surprised,” Mikolas said. “I was waiting and they had a meeting and they decided to toss me. I throw inside to a lot of guys. The umpires can believe whatever they want to believe. They had a meeting and that was their choice. They believed intent was there and that’s all the reasoning umpires need.”

Marmol argued the ejection and also was sent to the clubhouse.

“They said there was intent and by rule they have to eject him,” Marmol said about Mikolas. “Guys weren’t happy about the other side laughing. We had a catcher go down and was bleeding. They took offense to that. The umpire and Jack (Flaherty) were having a conversation and that led to my ejection.”

Dakota Hudson came in to pitch for St. Louis. He gave up a single, walked two, and was touched for a ground-rule double. Chicago led 3-0.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports