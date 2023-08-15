Trump indictment. Live updates
Cubs minor league pitcher Dalbert Mosquea suspended 56 games for positive drug test

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Dalbert Mosquea was suspended for 56 games Tuesday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

The 18-year-old right-hander signed with the Cubs in June and was 0-3 with a 3.14 ERA and one save in nine relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League.

Eleven players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

