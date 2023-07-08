FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot

Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson is congratulated after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 of 2 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson is congratulated after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson slides safely past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
2 of 2 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson slides safely past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By LARRY FLEISHER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Swanson left in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 4-3 win at Milwaukee and he is eligible to return July 16 when the Cubs host the Red Sox.

“It is unfortunate to get into this position,” Swanson said before Chicago continued a three-game series with the Yankees “The biggest thing — just from a timing standpoint — I’m getting four days with the break. It was almost, in a way, like a good insurance policy not to lose some retroactive dates.”

Other news
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes could go 1-2 in the MLB Draft. Still, the Pirates might throw a curve
LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft.
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI-single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
McNeil doubles in go-ahead run, the Mets beat the Padres 7-5 to win 6th straight
Jeff McNeil doubled in Starling Marte with the go-ahead run on the first pitch of the 10th inning and the New York Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high six games by beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 in a matchup of high-priced, underperforming teams.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Betts hits two of Dodgers’ five homers and drives in four runs in 11-4 victory over Angels
Mookie Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs and fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman went deep to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 11-4. J.D.
Colorado Rockies Austin Gomber throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Tovar hits 3-run homer, Gomber wins third straight start as the Rockies beat the Giants 5-2
Ezequiel Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Austin Gomber win his third straight start, and the Colorado Rockies ended an 11-game losing streak San Francisco Giants by beating the Giants 5-2.

In the first year of a seven-year, $177 million contract, Swanson is hitting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games. He was selected to his second All-Star team and replaced on the National League roster by Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo.

To replace Swanson, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Mastrobuoni is hitting .145 in 29 games this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports