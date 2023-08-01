FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
Candelario joins Chicago Cubs as Mancini is cut to make room on roster

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for his first game since he was reacquired by the Chicago Cubs.

Candelario was at first base and batting sixth in Tuesday night’s game against Cincinnati. Veteran infielder Trey Mancini was designated for assignment to make room for Candelario on the roster.

The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor league left-hander DJ Herz and infielder Kevin Made on Monday.

Candelario, one of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, hit .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games with Washington. He signed a $5 million, one-year contract with the Nationals after he was non-tendered by Detroit in November.

Candelario, 29, signed with Chicago in 2010 and made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016. He was traded to Detroit with fellow infielder Isaac Paredes for catcher Alex Avila and reliever Justin Wilson at the 2017 deadline.

The 31-year-old Mancini finalized a $14 million, two-year contract with Chicago in January. He batted .234 with four homers and 28 RBIs in 79 games with the Cubs.

