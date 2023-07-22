Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Dansby Swanson, All-Star SS, activated by the Cubs after being sidelined by a heel injury

Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson is congratulated after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JAY COHEN
 
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson was activated by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday after he had been sidelined by a bruised left heel.

Swanson was in the starting lineup against St. Louis, batting sixth for his first big league game since he got hurt during a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on July 5. He is batting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games.

The 29-year-old Swanson, who finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract with Chicago in December, played in 160 games in 2021 and 162 games last year in his final season with Atlanta. He said he was going “a little stir crazy” while he was on the 10-day injured list.

“I felt like I was everybody’s honorable assistant,” he said. “I felt like hitting coaches, pitching coaches, like everybody, I felt like I was essentially an assistant coach for the last two weeks, which, it was driving me nuts. I love playing. I love going out there every day.”

Infielder Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Swanson on the roster. Young, 28, is batting .171 with a homer and five RBIs in 13 games with the Cubs this year.

Swanson tested his heel by running the bases. He also has been working in the batting cages to help maintain his timing with his swing.

“I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel like I was able to be a productive baseball player,” Swanson said. “Finally got to that point and we’re ready to go.”

Swanson made his big league debut with Atlanta in 2016 and helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. He hit .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in his final season with Atlanta.

“Dansby’s really important to our success,” Chicago manager David Ross said, “and his play (has) been missed. ... It’s nice to have him back. He’s worked really hard, been itching to get back.”

