Cubs activate third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa.

Set to start Friday night against the Cardinals, Madrigal was placed on the injured list July 4 because of a strained right hamstring. He played five rehabilitation games with Iowa, going 5 for 18. In 53 games for Chicago this season, he’s hitting .278 with one homer and 17 RBIs.

Mastrobuoni has hit .212 with a homer and four RBIs in 42 games with Chicago this season.

