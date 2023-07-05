Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
Sports

Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee

CORRECTS UMPIRE TO ERICH BACCHUS, INSTEAD OF GERRY DAVIS - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CORRECTS UMPIRE TO ERICH BACCHUS, INSTEAD OF GERRY DAVIS - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By RICH ROVITO
 
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs blew a late four-run lead but rebounded to beat the Brewers 7-6 in 11 innings when left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings. Ross praised his team’s resiliency, but many of his postgame comments focused on a series of “frustrating” events throughout the game.

With Cubs All-Star Dansby Swanson at the plate in the 11th, first base coach Mike Napoli was ejected for arguing ball-strike calls made by plate umpire Erich Bacchus. After Napoli trudged off the field to applause from the Cubs dugout, Ross came onto the field to argue with Bacchus and also was ejected.

Other news
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller at home to end during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. Thye Cubs won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Left fielder Ian Happ saves Cubs with 2 late throws to plate in wild 7-6 win over Brewers in 11
Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.
Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones is douced after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 8-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Jahmai Jones delivers 3-run double in 1st big league appearance since ’21 in Brewers’ win over Cubs
Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, center, returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Contreras’ 3-run homer leads Brewers over Pirates 6-3, maintains share of NL Central lead
William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 to win their third straight series.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8
Corbin Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run and the Milwaukee Brewers survived a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-8.

“Guys were starting to get frustrated,” Ross said. “I know it’s not an easy job but some of the pitches that got called (strikes) weren’t even close.”

Ross was perturbed that Bacchus prematurely called out Swanson when there were only two strikes, and he felt a Brewers baserunner had interfered with a throw earlier in the game that allowed a run to score.

In the sixth, with the Cubs leading 4-1, Christian Yelich singled with one out and stole second. William Contreras hit a squibber in front of the plate for what was ruled an infield single, with Yelich scoring on an errant throw that skipped into right field. The play led to a heated argument between Ross and Bacchus over whether Contreras got in the way of the throw to first from catcher Miguel Amaya.

Ross’ displeasure didn’t end there. He also questioned why the Brewers closed the retractable roof at American Family Field on a mostly sunny afternoon.

“They were closing the roof to get rid of the shadows late,” Ross said. “It was really frustrating.”

When asked if it was permissible for the Brewers to close the roof without a weather-related issue, Ross responded with a profanity-laced answer.

“There were so many things today that I thought weren’t good,” he said. “I’ve got terrible language today. I apologize.”

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, who was on first base in the 11th after driving in the go-ahead run with an infield single, said he, too, was upset with many of the umpires’ calls, especially the strike-three call on Swanson.

“From my vantage point, I was frustrated with that call and how the game had been,” Hoerner said. “But Napoli took care of it from there.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports