Chicago Cubs place LHP Justin Steele on 15-day IL with forearm strain

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with strained left forearm.

Steele, who turns 28 on July 11, has been one of Chicago’s best pitchers so far this season. He is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts. He has 58 strikeouts and 16 walks in 68 innings.

The Cubs also recalled catcher Miguel Amaya from Triple-A Iowa before their game at San Diego. Amaya made his big league debut last month. He went 3 for 13 with two RBIs in his first six games.

Steele was removed from Wednesday’s start against Tampa Bay after three perfect innings. He had an MRI exam on Thursday.

