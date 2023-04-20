Cubs place RHP Jameson Taillon on IL with groin injury

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list on Thursday because of a left groin strain.

Right-hander Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Assad was slated to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cubs manager David Ross said Taillon got hurt while playing catch on Wednesday on flat ground in Oakland.

“Just felt a little something in the groin and didn’t feel like that’s something we should push,” Ross said. “It’s pretty sore. Got some work on, loosened up a little bit, but then some time went by, tightened back up. Hopefully it’s (a) minimal stay on the IL.”

The 31-year-old Taillon is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago. He finalized a four-year contract with the Cubs in December that is worth roughly $68 million.

The IL stint was made retroactive to Monday.

Heading into the start against Los Angeles, the 25-year-old Assad had a 12.46 ERA in two relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He broke camp with the big league club and then was sent down on April 10.

