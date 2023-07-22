Rangers prospect taken to hospital after knee to head in Class A game

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
KINSTON, North Carolina (AP) — The Texas Rangers said minor league shortstop Danyer Cueva was taken to a hospital as a precaution after taking a knee to his head while playing for Class A Down East in the Carolina League on Friday night.

Cueva had full feeling and movement in all his extremities when he was transported by ambulance to a hospital, the major league team said. The Rangers later said that the 19-year-old from Venezuela was diagnosed with a concussion and had been cleared to be discharged from the hospital.

The collision happened when Cueva was playing the field for the Wood Ducks in the first inning at Salem.

Cueva will enter concussion protocol before being able to return to baseball activities.

