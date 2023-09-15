New Vegas Strip resort will permit its hospitality staff to decide whether they want to form a union

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new Las Vegas casino and resort set to open on the Strip later this year will not stop workers from unionizing, union groups said Friday.

The Culinary Workers Union, a political powerhouse in Nevada, and the Bartenders Union announced Fontainebleu Las Vegas has agreed to allow employees the right to decide whether to unionize.

The Fontainebleu is taking over the soaring blue-glass tower that has sat empty for close to two decades on the Strip. It is set to open in December.

Hospitality workers in Las Vegas are also currently in contract negotiations with Levy Premium Food Service, which oversees T-Mobile Arena. Thousands of workers rallied last month on the Strip to call attention to the issue.

Servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena have been locked in contract negotiations for nearly a year. The workers say they want a fair contract that will ensure “one job is enough to provide for their families.”