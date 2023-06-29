New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Lawyers ask Amsterdam court to reduce Canadian 13-year cyberbullying sentence to Dutch citizen

By MIKE CORDER
 
Share

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A 13-year sentence a Canadian court handed to a Dutch cyber bully in a notorious case involving a young girl who took her own life in 2012 should be reduced to four-and-a-half years in the Netherlands, a prosecutor in Amsterdam said Thursday.

Aydin Coban was convicted last year of extortion, harassment and other crimes in a case involving Canadian teenager Amanda Todd who was blackmailed to expose herself in front of a webcam. The 15-year-old died by suicide after detailing her ordeal in a YouTube video watched by millions around the world.

Coban was already serving an 11-year sentence in the Netherlands for similar crimes targeting 33 other victims when he was extradited to Canada to face trial in the Todd case.

Other news
FILE - Netherlands' Quincy Promes looks on during the Euro 2020 group C qualifying soccer match between Northern Ireland and the Netherlands at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Promes was found guilty Monday, June 19, 2023, of stabbing his cousin in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing cousin, sentenced to 18 months
Netherlands forward Quincy Promes has been convicted of stabbing his cousin in the leg and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace of Britain, left, and Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren speak during a news conference after a ministerial meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Defense ministers from a military alliance of northern European nations were meeting in Amsterdam to discuss protecting vital infrastructure at sea, amid concerns about the possibility of sabotage fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Northern European nations pledge to step up protection of undersea, offshore infrastructure
AMSTERDAM (AP) — An alliance of northern European nations pledged Tuesday to do more to protect critical undersea and offshore infrastructure in the face of shared challenges, including what they alleged was Russian ships conducting mapping that indicated “preparations for possible disruption and, a
Director Steve McQueen poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Occupied City' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
In Steve McQueen’s 4-hour Cannes entry ‘Occupied City,’ Holocaust past meets Amsterdam present
In “Occupied City,” a young woman with an even voice narrates Nazi encounters and crimes throughout Amsterdam during World War II.
‘A Small Light’ focuses on those who helped Anne Frank
NEW YORK (AP) — Liev Schreiber was visiting conflict-ravaged Ukraine when he got a script about real-life events some 80 years ago that felt strangely timely.

His Canadian sentence is to be served in the Netherlands after he serves out his original prison term in August next year. It must first be converted into a sentence in accordance with Dutch law.

Coban was not in court for a hearing Thursday at Amsterdam District Court to convert the Canadian sentence.

Public prosecutor Kasper van der Schaft told judges that a Dutch court would normally hand a four-year sentence to Coban for the crimes he was convicted for in Canada. But he urged judges to impose an extra six months.

Van der Schaft acknowledged that Canadians who are familiar with the Amanda Todd case would be “shocked” that a 13-year sentence imposed in Canada would be reduced to around a third of that in the Netherlands.

Coban’s Dutch lawyer, Robert Malewicz, called the Canadian sentence “exorbitantly high, even by Canadian standards.”

He said that Coban should not get any extra prison time, but if he does it should be no more than one year with six months suspended. That would mean Coban would only have to serve an extra six months if he commits another offense.

Malewicz criticized Canadian authorities for releasing Coban’s personal details, saying he now will forever be linked to the Amanda Todd case. Dutch authorities do not release full names or other identifying details about suspects in criminal cases.

“He will always be recognized,” Malewicz said. “That feels for him like a life sentence.”

The court said it would issue a decision on July 13. The sentencing ruling can be appealed in the Dutch Supreme Court.

The plight of Todd brought the problem of cyber bullying to mainstream attention in Canada.

In sentencing Coban last year, Canadian Justice Martha Devlin said that the “serious impact of the offences on Amanda was obvious to Mr. Coban and would have been obvious to anyone at the time.”

She added that “ruining Amanda’s life was Mr. Coban’s expressly stated goal. Sadly, one that he achieved.”