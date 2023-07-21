AP photographers take a look at characters on the Tour de France with a colorful portrait gallery

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
Sports

AP photographers take a look at characters on the Tour de France with a colorful portrait gallery

Philippe Planet poses for a portrait with his daughter Laurine and grandson Evan Bousset in their tricolour Citroen 2CV during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
1 of 27 | 

Philippe Planet poses for a portrait with his daughter Laurine and grandson Evan Bousset in their tricolour Citroen 2CV during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rodolphe Encelin poses for a portrait in a sunflower field during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
2 of 27 | 

Rodolphe Encelin poses for a portrait in a sunflower field during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jon Ayarza-Marien, left, Inaki Gartziandia, center, and June Lopez pose for a portrait at the summit of the col d'Ichere, during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
3 of 27 | 

Jon Ayarza-Marien, left, Inaki Gartziandia, center, and June Lopez pose for a portrait at the summit of the col d’Ichere, during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Melvin and Luna Oliveira pose for a portrait in Le Genestoux during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
4 of 27 | 

Melvin and Luna Oliveira pose for a portrait in Le Genestoux during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roger Soreau poses for a portrait in his cow costume which he has worn during the eleven previous editions of the Tour de France during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
5 of 27 | 

Roger Soreau poses for a portrait in his cow costume which he has worn during the eleven previous editions of the Tour de France during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans cook sausages on a barbecue in Cauterets during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 145 kilometers (90 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish in Cauterets-Cambasque, France, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
6 of 27 | 

Fans cook sausages on a barbecue in Cauterets during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 145 kilometers (90 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish in Cauterets-Cambasque, France, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tour de France Director Christian Prudomme and five time Tour de France Winner Bernard Hinault chat together while posing for a portrait during the second rest day in Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, France, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
7 of 27 | 

Tour de France Director Christian Prudomme and five time Tour de France Winner Bernard Hinault chat together while posing for a portrait during the second rest day in Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, France, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Patrick Plasse poses for a portrait in Poule-les-Echarmeaux during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Roanne and finish in Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
8 of 27 | 

Patrick Plasse poses for a portrait in Poule-les-Echarmeaux during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Roanne and finish in Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jean Paul Lenaerts and Katrien Boydens from Leopoldsburg, Belgium, pose with a sign cheering on Wout Van Aert in Montfort-en-Chalosse during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
9 of 27 | 

Jean Paul Lenaerts and Katrien Boydens from Leopoldsburg, Belgium, pose with a sign cheering on Wout Van Aert in Montfort-en-Chalosse during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roger Soreau, left, and Fernand Despeignes pose for a portrait wearing their costumes during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
10 of 27 | 

Roger Soreau, left, and Fernand Despeignes pose for a portrait wearing their costumes during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elaine Drouet poses for a portrait outside her home in Commentry during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
11 of 27 | 

Elaine Drouet poses for a portrait outside her home in Commentry during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andoni Atxateqi, right, and Juanjo Zumelzu pose for a portrait in Bizkaia, during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
12 of 27 | 

Andoni Atxateqi, right, and Juanjo Zumelzu pose for a portrait in Bizkaia, during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Motorcyclist on the Tour de France Guy de Devuyst poses for a portrait Monday, July, 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
13 of 27 | 

Motorcyclist on the Tour de France Guy de Devuyst poses for a portrait Monday, July, 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mikkel Berg from Denmark rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start in Passy and finish in Combloux, France, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
14 of 27 | 

Mikkel Berg from Denmark rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start in Passy and finish in Combloux, France, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neighbours from the town of Torreauzo pose for a portrait during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
15 of 27 | 

Neighbours from the town of Torreauzo pose for a portrait during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cycling jerseys are pictured hanging along the race route in Montfort-en-Chalosse during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
16 of 27 | 

Cycling jerseys are pictured hanging along the race route in Montfort-en-Chalosse during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jitske Lenaerts from Leopoldsburg, Belgium, poses with her dog Yuki in Montfort-en-Chalosse during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
17 of 27 | 

Jitske Lenaerts from Leopoldsburg, Belgium, poses with her dog Yuki in Montfort-en-Chalosse during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sunflower is pictured in a field during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
18 of 27 | 

A sunflower is pictured in a field during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marina Garat, right, and Baptiste Pinot pose for a portrait at the summit of the Col de Marie Blanque during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
19 of 27 | 

Marina Garat, right, and Baptiste Pinot pose for a portrait at the summit of the Col de Marie Blanque during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Riders of the Uno X cycling team pose at their hotel during the Tour de France rest day, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus
20 of 27 | 

Riders of the Uno X cycling team pose at their hotel during the Tour de France rest day, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People on the side of the road pose for a portrait with Basque flags in Bizkaia, during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
21 of 27 | 

People on the side of the road pose for a portrait with Basque flags in Bizkaia, during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michel Francois poses for a portrait in Chambon sur Lac during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
22 of 27 | 

Michel Francois poses for a portrait in Chambon sur Lac during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richy, left, Pedro, center, and Robert from Spain pose for a portrait at the summit of the Col de Marie Blanque during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
23 of 27 | 

Richy, left, Pedro, center, and Robert from Spain pose for a portrait at the summit of the Col de Marie Blanque during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A jersey depicting Raymond Poulidor is seen on the side of the road during the stage departing Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat, the home of cycling legend Raymond Poulidor, during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometers (113.5 miles) with start in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and finish in Puy de Dome, France, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
24 of 27 | 

A jersey depicting Raymond Poulidor is seen on the side of the road during the stage departing Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat, the home of cycling legend Raymond Poulidor, during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometers (113.5 miles) with start in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and finish in Puy de Dome, France, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Patxi Arocena and his son Bruno pose after a surf session in Oraux, near Bayonne, during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
25 of 27 | 

Patxi Arocena and his son Bruno pose after a surf session in Oraux, near Bayonne, during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Didi Senft of Germany, also known as "El Diablo", poses for a portrait during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 138 kilometers (86 miles) with start in Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne and finish on Grand Colombier pass, France, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
26 of 27 | 

Didi Senft of Germany, also known as “El Diablo”, poses for a portrait during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 138 kilometers (86 miles) with start in Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne and finish on Grand Colombier pass, France, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Soren Waereskjold from Norway rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start in Passy and finish in Combloux, France, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
27 of 27 | 

Soren Waereskjold from Norway rides during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start in Passy and finish in Combloux, France, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
 
Share

The Tour de France is a big traveling circus, a well-oiled machine going through rural France at full speed over three weeks.

Everything moves so fast.

Riders on their high-tech machines reaching 60 mph in downhills, journalists trying to reach the press room as fast as possible to deliver stories on deadline. Even the diehard fans need to sprint when they run along their favorite champions to catch a glimpse of their grimacing faces at the top of a punishing mountain pass.

Other news
Denmark's Kasper Asgreen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Pascal Eenkhoorn, right, and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, left, to win the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 185 kilometers (115 miles) with start in Moutiers and finish in Bourg-en-Bresse, France, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Asgreen holds on to win 18th stage of Tour. Vingegaard protects big lead
Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish.
Belgium's Wout Van Aert climbs as the Mont Blanc is seen in the background during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start in Passy and finish in Combloux, France, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Belgian ace Wout van Aert leaves Tour de France ahead of second child birth
Belgian allrounder Wout van Aert, a key teammate of Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard, has left the race to be with his wife Sarah ahead of the birth of their second child.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles) with start in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and finish in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Vingegaard takes huge lead at Tour de France after dropping Pogacar in final big test in the Alps
Jonas Vingegaard is on course to bring the yellow jersey to Paris for a second straight year after the Danish rider took a huge lead over his main rival at the Tour de France.
Stage winner and overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard reacts after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start in Passy and finish in Combloux, France, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Pool Photo via AP)
Vingegaard closer to Tour victory after sensational time trial extends lead to nearly 2 minutes
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory.

Associated Press photographers Thibault Camus and Daniel Cole have been capturing that frenzy — day in, day out — over the past three weeks, documenting the great sporting moments of the pulsating rivalry that opposed Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.

But they have also hit the pause button to take a step back and capture a less ephemeral facet of the race through a series of behind-the-scenes portraits on a white background.

Throughout their journey of thousands of miles that started in Bilbao, Spain, Camus and Cole carried with them a rather bulky white panel. Along the way, they met dozens of anonymous or better-known individuals, all essential players in the Tour de France, who agreed to take the pose.

Once they had a deal, setting up the white panel to create a kind of open-air studio was another challenge.

“It could take between 30 and 45 minutes. Some of the people we shot helped us setting it up,” Cole said. “The aim was not to depict France, but to show the Tour bubble and the characters that make it work. It’s a chunk of the Tour.”

The result is a stunning gallery of colorful characters in a suspended moment. Cut from the race environment by the white panel, it is, however, impossible not to associate them immediately with the Tour, so much do they belong to the folklore of the century-old event.

Look at the pictures and you’ll come across five-time champion Bernard Hinault and Tour director Christian Prudhomme, both looking so humble as a daunting mountain covered with snow looms large over them.

The champions’ jerseys, deprived of the bodies that usually inhabit them, are also taking pride of place.

And there is, of course, the famous devil-dressed supporter and his pitchfork that all the fans bottle-fed on the Tour will immediately recognize.

Just as essential: the two middle-aged men looking so serious over a bottle of red wine and a plate of cheese and charcuterie.

Even a sunflower, unmissable along the roads taken by the peloton, is looking straight at you.

“All of them,” Cole said, “pieces of the Tour de France.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports