FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
NATO Summit
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York
Sports

US to send Tour de France-tested team to road cycling world championships

Canada's Michael Woods overtakes Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S., left, on the climb to Puy de Dome during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometers (113.5 miles) with start in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and finish in Puy de Dome, France, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Vincent Kalut, Pool via AP)
Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, pedals on the climb to Puy de Dome during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometers (113.5 miles) with start in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and finish in Puy de Dome, France, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Tim De Waele, Pool via AP)
Neilson Powless of the U.S., center, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, smiles on the podium of the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometers (113.5 miles) with start in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and finish in Puy de Dome, France, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By DAVE SKRETTA
 
The U.S. will send a strong contingent of Tour de France-tested riders to the road cycling world championships next month.

The seven-man squad announced Monday includes Neilson Powless, who currently wears the Tour’s polka dot jersey as the king of the mountains, and Matteo Jorgenson, who a day earlier nearly won the stage to the summit finish at Puy de Dome.

The Tour had a rest day Monday before resuming Tuesday with a hilly stage from Vulcania to Issoire.

Powless and Jorgenson will be joined by fellow Tour riders Lawson Craddock and U.S. road race champion Quinn Simmons, who recently withdrew from the race after a crash on Stage 5 left him with lingering injuries. The other riders on the American team are Magnus Sheffield, Sean Quinn and Brandon McNulty, the reigning U.S. time trial champion.

Sheffield will contest the road race and time trial and McNulty only the time trial, while the rest will compete in the road race.

The road world championships have been combined with the championships from the other Olympic cycling disciplines, and all will take place over a 10-day stretch beginning Aug. 3 in Scotland. The men’s race is scheduled for Aug. 6, beginning in Edinburgh and ending in Glasgow, while the women’s road race is Aug. 13 with a start in Balloch and the finish in Glasgow.

The women’s time trial is Aug. 10, with the men’s time trial the following day.

The U.S. women are headlined by Chloe Dygert, who won the U.S. road and time trial titles before twice finishing on the podium in the nine-stage Giro Donne in Italy. The 26-year-old from Indiana won the 2019 time trial world title before a horrendous crash the following year left her with career-threatening injuries and a long comeback to competitive cycling.

Dygert will be joined in the time trial by Kristen Faulkner and Amber Neben. Dygert will be joined in the road race by Veronica Ewers, Heidi Franz, Megan Jastrab, Coryn Labecki, Skylar Schneider and Lauren Stephens.

