Danish men’s pursuit team beats powerful Italians at the cycling world championships

FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Danish men’s pursuit team beats powerful Italians at the cycling world championships

Austria's Valentina Holl celebrates after winning gold in the Women's Elite Final during day three of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Austria’s Valentina Holl celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s Elite Final during day three of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA via AP)
Britain's Charlie Hatton celebrates winning gold in the downhill mountain bike on day three of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Britain’s Charlie Hatton celebrates winning gold in the downhill mountain bike on day three of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA via AP)
Dakotah Norton of the US in action in the Elite Men's Final on day three of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Dakotah Norton of the US in action in the Elite Men’s Final on day three of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA via AP)
Italy's Gloria Scarsi in action during the Elite Women's Final during day three of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Italy’s Gloria Scarsi in action during the Elite Women’s Final during day three of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William, Scotland, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA via AP)
By DAVE SKRETTA
 
Share

The Danish men’s pursuit team avenged its loss to Italy at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Just in time to send Denmark toward the next Summer Games with some momentum.

The team of Niklas Larsen, Carl-Frederik Bevort, Lasse Leth and Rasmus Pedersen trailed the Italians after the first 1,000 meters of the 4,000-meter race at the world championships in Glasgow, Scotland. But a more balanced Danish lineup pulled even by the halfway point, quickly went ahead and eventually stretched its advantage to two seconds by the finish.

Denmark stopped the clock in 3 minutes, 45.161 seconds to take the gold medal, which has eluded the proud track cycling nation for years. The Danes finished second to Italy in Tokyo and were third behind Britain and Italy at last year’s world championships, but now they set their sights on next summer’s Olympics in Paris as the favorites.

Other news
China's Wu Guoqing in action in the Men's C4 1km Time Trial final during day two of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
Jennifer Valente gives US second gold medal in as many days at cycling world championships
USA's Chloe Dygert celebrates winning gold in the Women's Elite Individual Pursuit on day one of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
American star Chloe Dygert romps to individual pursuit title at cycling world championships
FILE - Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates after winning the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, on May 17, 2022. Girmay has withdrawn from the cycling world championships in Scotland citing injury, hours after it was reported he and three teammates had been denied visas to enter the U.K. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP, File)
Top African rider Biniam Girmay withdraws from the cycling world championships in Scotland

“I’m really exhausted but also, just all the adrenaline kicks in,” Bevort said. “It’s really unbelievable that we’re world champions.”

The Italian team of Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan and Manilo Moro finished in 3:47.396 for silver, while New Zealand took advantage of a mechanical problem on the Australian team to cruise to the bronze medal in their showdown.

In the women’s team pursuit at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, the favored British team inserted powerful Katie Archibald into its lineup in place of Megan Barker, and she helped the Olympic silver medalists claim gold at the world championships.

New Zealand led the British squad of Archibald, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Anna Morris early before falling behind at the halfway point. Britain pulled away over the final 2,000 meters to win by nearly five seconds in a time of 4:08.771.

France won its second consecutive bronze medal when it rallied to beat Italy, the defending world champions.

The world titles also were decided Saturday in downhill mountain biking, which is not a part of the Olympic program, over a rocky and highly technical course at Fort William in the western Scottish Highlands.

In the men’s race, Britain’s Charlie Hatton pulled off the upset by navigating the wet and deteriorating course in 4:26.747, a time that was two seconds faster Austria’s Andreas Kolb, who had posted the second-fastest time in qualifying.

“I know Fort William rides really good in the wet, so I just attacked the same as yesterday,” Hatton said. “I had some people in the woods that said the mud was really thin so there was still grip, and I just took my lines and yeah, had a really good run.”

Laurie Greenland gave the host nation two on the medal stand with his bronze, while two of the favorites failed to crack the top three. Five-time and defending champion Loic Bruni of France, who was fastest in qualifying, finished fourth and world No. 1 Loris Vergier, who claimed the bronze medal last year, finished in sixth.

In the women’s race, Valentina Holl of Austria defended her title with a time of 4:58.242. The 22-year-old Holl, who started racing bikes when she was just 3 years old, was two seconds faster than Camille Balanche of Switzerland.

Marine Cabirou of France added a bronze medal to the silver she won two years ago.

“I was so tired today. I had no energy. And then I messed up a really important corner just before the pedaling section and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s it. So stupid,’” Holl said with a smile. “Somehow I rode it out.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games