Environmental protesters bring halt to men’s road race at cycling world championships

A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Environmental protesters bring halt to men’s road race at cycling world championships

Netherland's Mathieu van der Poel, left, pedals during the Men's Elite Road Race on day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Netherland’s Mathieu van der Poel, left, pedals during the Men’s Elite Road Race on day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel celebrates after winning on day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel celebrates after winning on day four of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
 
Share

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A group of environmental protesters caused the men’s road race at the cycling world championships to be delayed for more than 45 minutes Sunday, and officials near the town of Falkirk said five of the demonstrators had been arrested.

The group “This Is Rigged” posted on social media that it was responsible for the protest, which took place about 80 kilometers into the 271-kilometer route from Edinburgh to Glasgow. The UCI, cycling’s world governing body, said in a statement it was “working closely with all relevant authorities to minimize disruption to the race and also to ensure the safety of riders.”

The protest interrupted an early breakaway, and the UCI allowed riders to sit in team cars and take in food and drink during the delay. Its president, David Lappartient, was on hand and chatted with several of the riders before the race resumed.

“This Is Rigged” says on its website that it is opposed to new fossil fuel projects in Scotland.

Some demonstrations were expected during the world championships, especially after British Cycling announced a partnership with oil and gas company Shell last year. The deal, which includes displaying the Shell logo on the team’s jerseys, was met with significant backlash from environmental groups around the world.

Another group, “Just Stop Oil”, has protested at Wimbledon and the Ashes, a historic cricket test between England and Australia.

After the route was cleared Sunday, Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel overcame a late crash to win the men’s road race for the Netherlands. Wout van Aert pulled away for the silver medal and Tadej Pogačar outsprinted Mads Pedersen for the bronze.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games