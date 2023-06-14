American University of Beirut president says Cyprus campus key to institution’s global outreach

In this photo provided by Cyprus Press and Information Office, Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides, second right, former Cyprus' President Nikos Anastasiades, second left, and President of AUB, Fadlo R. Khuri, left, stand around a plaque, near to the American University of Beirut building under construction, in the western coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Cyprus bested 15 other countries as the most suitable to host the American University of Beirut's first overseas campus, the president of the world-renowned institution said. (Stavros Ioannides /Cyprus Press and Information Office via AP)

In this photo provided by Cyprus Press and Information Office, Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides, second right, former Cyprus' President Nikos Anastasiades, second left, and President of AUB, Fadlo R. Khuri, left, stand around a plaque, near to the American University of Beirut building under construction, in the western coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Cyprus bested 15 other countries as the most suitable to host the American University of Beirut's first overseas campus, the president of the world-renowned institution said. (Stavros Ioannides /Cyprus Press and Information Office via AP)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus bested 15 other countries as the most suitable to host the American University of Beirut’s first overseas campus, the president of the world-renowned institution said.

It’s part of the university’s expansion plan that was initiated in 2018 but was expedited following the catastrophic Beirut port explosion in August 2020.

President Fadlo R. Khuri told The Associated Press in an emailed statement Wednesday that Cyprus came out on top because of a string of comparative advantages including European Union membership, a high degree of academic freedom, political and economic stability and close proximity to Lebanon.

Khuri was on hand last week in Cyprus’ southeastern coastal town of Paphos for a foundation stone-laying ceremony of the 158-year-old university’s twin campus that will be called American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo.

Khuri said the university’s westward expansion was less about Lebanon’s deeply-rooted instability that threatens the country with collapse and more with its vision to extend the institution’s outreach to the “many who desire the unique educational experience.”

“I cannot stress enough that the American University of Beirut, which has a long history of offering our finest service to Lebanon in the most profound crises, will remain deeply rooted in Lebanon and continue operating its flagship Beirut campus, no matter what happens,” Khuri said.

Despite the disasters and wars that have befallen Lebanon in recent decades, Khuri said the university has persevered “and no one with even a casual knowledge of our history and legacy of service should doubt that we will continue to do so.”

“Our plan is exactly that, to flourish globally, while staying in Beirut for many centuries to come.”

The Paphos campus will be built in three phases, with the first being completed early next year at a cost of 32 million euros ($34.5 million). The campus will initially host 800-1,200 students and eventually as many as 2,500 when all three construction phases are completed.

The campus will initially offer five undergraduate degrees and two M.A. programs in fields including philosophy, politics, economics, psychology, computer science, business administration and industrial engineering.

Classes will begin this autumn in accommodations offered by Paphos municipality before the first phase of the campus is finished. So far, 500 applicants from countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Poland, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Germany have applied. The deadline is June 30. Khuri said tuition will be on par with that of the Beirut campus.

“Going global is the main objective from expanding to Cyprus,” said Khuri.