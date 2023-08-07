Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes a free kick as FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (5) and defender Nkosi Tafari (17) watch during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Messi sparkles again
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' team react during a penalties' shootout during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
The future is uncertain for USWNT
Climate

Greece sends two Canadair fire fighting aircraft to help Cyprus fight a forest fire

 
Share

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece on Monday dispatched two Canadair fire-fighting aircraft after a call for assistance from fellow European Union member Cyprus to help fight a blaze that has scorched miles of mountainous terrain.

Jordan is already helping with three aircraft of its own, including two Super Puma helicopters and a Russian-made Mi26 helicopter to douse the fire in the mountains about 11 miles (17 kilometers) north of the coastal town of Limassol. The multinational effort is battling a blaze that has scorched as much as 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of land.

Environment Ministry Secretary Andreas Gregoriou, who is coordinating firefighting efforts, told state-run Cyprus News Agency that talks are ongoing with Israel for additional air support if needed.

Greece’s Civil Protection Ministry said 20 tons of fire retardant is also on its way to Cyprus while the Canadairs are expected to be operating within a day.

Other news
This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a firefighting helicopter crash, with emergency vehicles at the base of a mountain and the area blocked off with police tape, in Cabazon, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
2 Southern California firefighters and a pilot were killed after a mid-air collision, officials say
Long Beach firefighters inspect a charred vessel at Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Two women were killed and another woman and two men were hospitalized with burns after a weekend fire on the pleasure boat in Long Beach, California, authorities said. (Long Beach Fire Department via AP)
2 killed, 3 hurt when pleasure boat catches fire and explodes in bay south of Los Angeles
In this image taken by video from WPVI, fire crews try to extinguish an fire at a home Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Buena, southern N.J. An explosion has destroyed the house and left two people dead and two children seriously injured. Authorities are still searching for two other people they believe were inside. (WPVI-TV via AP)
4th body is found in New Jersey house that exploded; 2 injured children were rescued by civilians

Justice Minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou posted on the platform known as X, formerly Twitter, that the fire is under control, but that strong winds are expected later in the day which could reignite the blaze.

Officials said the residents of three villages have returned to their homes after being instructed to evacuate as a precaution.

Fire crews on the ground have surrounded the blaze and are working to build firebreaks to prevent its spread, according to Fire Department spokesman Andreas Kettis.

Gregoriou, who surveyed the area by helicopter along with the country’s fire chief, told state broadcaster CyBC that “hundreds” of fire fighters, including volunteers, managed to contain the fire because winds had died down considerably.

The fire started Friday, but authorities said a day later it had been contained. Gregoriou said the blaze apparently reignited on its own, dispelling suggestions that it could’ve been the work of arsonists.

___

Associated Press writer Elena Becatoros in Athens, Greece contributed.