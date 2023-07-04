FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
World News

Greek foreign minister says Athens is ready for talks with Turkey to resolve sea borders dispute

The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, address the media during a press conference after their meeting at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' foreign minCyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, shake hands after their meeting and a press conference at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, shake hands after their meeting at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece is ready to start talks with Turkey to resolve a long-standing dispute over maritime borders that has repeatedly brought the two neighbors to the brink of armed conflict, Greece’s newly appointed foreign minister said Tuesday.

Giorgos Gerapetritis said the Greek government wants to “take advantage of the ongoing positive climate” in order to come to an agreement on delineating the areas in which each country has exclusive economic rights, including the right to search for offshore oil and gas.

Turkey disputes areas which Greece says fall within its own economic zone and where it’s seeking to start a search for offshore oil and gas reserves. Turkey claims much of the economic zone of Cyprus where several sizeable offshore natural gas deposits have been discovered.

The feud over exploratory drilling rights had culminated in a naval standoff three years ago.

Another key issue at the heart of Greek-Turkish tensions that Gerapetritis wants resolved is the extent of the continental shelf — and by extension, Greek sovereign territory — of Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey doesn’t recognize that Greek islands off its borders have a continental shelf, while Greece insists that position is in contravention of international law.

“All that remains is to determine whether Turkey also sincerely wishes to forge a path of rapprochement, without this meaning that Greece will go back on its red lines or its national priorities,” Gerapetritis said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos.

Gerapetritis said at the top of those priorities is an agreement to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus as a federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking sectors in line with United Nations resolutions.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots now insist that any peace deal has to first recognize separate Turkish Cypriot sovereignty.

Greek and Turkish officials have held a series of high-level meetings in the wake of devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey in February. They promised to shelve disputes that have caused repeated rounds of tension and even the risk of war over decades.

Just before his reelection last month, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told The Associated Press in an interview that he would extend “a hand of friendship” to Turkey.