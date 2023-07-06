Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Greece welcomes deescalation in the eastern Mediterranean without directly referring to Turkey

Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias smiles before a press conference after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias smiles before a press conference after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, left, and his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas talk to the media during a press conference at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, left, and his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas talk to the media during a press conference at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece’s newly appointed defense minister on Thursday welcomed a deescalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, expressing hope this would lead to a “climate of trust” without directly referring to Turkey.

But Nikos Dendias said that trust must be built on the U.N. charter and on respect for the rule of law on land and at sea with the “absolute condemnation for the threat of the use of force.”

Dendias, a former foreign minister, made the remarks after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas during his first overseas visit following the reelection of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Other news
The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Greek foreign minister says Athens is ready for talks with Turkey to resolve sea borders dispute
Greece’s newly-appointed foreign minister says his country is ready to start talks with Turkey to resolve a long-standing dispute over maritime borders that has repeatedly brought the two neighbors to the brink of armed conflict.
Newly appointed Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis speaks during a handover ceremony, in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' cabinet has been sworn in as his center-right New Democracy party had 40.55%, more than twice the opposition Syriza party's 17.84% on Sunday's elections. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece urges EU border agency not to pull out of the country as questions mount over migrant deaths
Greece’s new minister for migration says he would consider it “unthinkable” for the European Union to pull out its border protection force from the country.
Greek lawmakers take the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Athens, Greece, Monday, July 3, 2023. The new government's policy statement will be subject to a three-day debate, beginning on Thursday. The debate will culminate in a vote on Saturday, during which the new government will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Greece’s new parliament sworn in following conservative party’s election victory
Greece’s new lawmakers have been sworn in just over a week after a general election that saw a number of smaller fringe parties from the right and left of the political spectrum enter Parliament for the first time.
European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov during a round table meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Europe’s border agency seeks answers from Greece on alleged illegal deportations of migrants
An official says the European Union’s border agency has asked for “clarifications and information” from Greece’s coast guard on two alleged cases of migrants crossing by boat being illegally deported back to Turkey.

Although Dendias’ remarks were clearly referring to Turkey, the Greek top diplomat didn’t mention the country by name, ostensibly in hopes of encouraging reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to engage in dialogue with Athens and Cyprus on a host of issues that continue to be a source of friction between the neighbors.

Dendias’ visit came two days after a visit to Cyprus by his successor at the Greek Foreign Ministry, Giorgos Gerapetritis, who said that Greece is ready to start talks with Turkey to resolve a long-standing dispute over maritime borders that has brought the two countries to the brink of armed conflict.

Dendias repeated that Greece strongly opposes the view of Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots that a peace deal for ethnically divided Cyprus must be based on recognition of two separate states, in contravention of U.N. resolutions calling for a federation made up of Greek- and Turkish- speaking sectors.

Cyprus was split in 1974 following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes Turkish Cypriot independence in the island’s northern third and maintains more than 35,000 troops there.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said that bolstering Cyprus’ deterrent capabilities is among his new government’s priorities.