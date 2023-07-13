Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
Chris Paul, from left, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade do a tribute to Carmelo Anthony at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
The ESPYS
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
World News

Cyprus urged to take proactive steps against ill-treatment of migrants during failed repatriations

 
Share

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Europe’s anti-torture monitor urged authorities in Cyprus on Thursday to act proactively to ensure there’s no ill-treatment of irregular migrants during failed preparation attempts.

The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture said in a report the persistence of allegations of ill-treatment when repatriation attempts go awry “should be a stimulus” for Cypriot authorities to take “a proactive approach to the detention and prevention of ill-treatment.”

The committee said during a visit in Nov. 2022, it did observe migrants repatriated to the Democratic Republic of Congo who were treated with “dignity and respect.” But added that it had received allegations of ill-treatment during failed repatriations in the months preceding that visit.

Other news
FILE - An employee walks by banners with name and sign of energy firm Eni at Strovolos area in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The chief executive of energy company Eni said Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that Cyprus-Israeli plans for a pipeline to move offshore natural gas from the two countries to Cyprus is “part of our discussion” with the Cypriot government. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
Eni chief executive says plan for pipeline to move gas to Cyprus ‘part of our discussion’
The chief executive of the Eni energy company says Cyprus-Israeli plans for a pipeline to move offshore natural gas from those two countries to Cyprus are “part of our discussion” with the Cypriot government.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides talks to the media at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Christodoulides gave an account of his first 100 days in office during a news conference. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus president declares ‘zero tolerance’ policy on evasion of Russia sanctions
The president of Cyprus has pledged a “zero tolerance” policy toward any Cypriot citizen or company helping to evade international sanctions imposed on Russia following last year’s invasion of Ukraine.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the people as arrives in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, June 12, 2023. Erdogan is in the Turkish occupied area of north part of the Cyprus island on his first trip after his re-election after the May 28 presidential election. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy)
Turkey’s president unwavering on two-state policy to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division
Turkey’s president says any deal resolving Cyprus’ ethnic division of nearly half a century must be based on recognition of a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the island nation’s northern third.
A couple walk by the sea as in the background is seen an apartments tower of a new construction of "Ayia Napa Marina", during sunset in the resort of Ayia Napa in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. When the U.S. and U.K. in April included a handful of Cypriot nationals and Cyprus-registered companies as part of another global crackdown on 'enablers' helping Russian oligarchs skirt sanctions, the perception that the island nation somehow remains Moscow's financial lackey again loomed large. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus labors to shield reputation amid new US, UK action on Russian ‘sanctions evasion network’
For Cypriots, it was a collective “here we go again” moment: In April, the U.S. and the U.K. included a handful of Cypriot nationals and Cyprus-registered companies on a list of “enablers” helping Russian oligarchs skirt sanctions.

The committee said authorities should keep meticulous records of any incident and medical reports at detention facilities as well as conduct thorough physical examinations on all individuals admitted, prior to their departure.

Such records would help authorities establish the veracity of allegations of ill-treatment and enable them to take those necessary steps to forestall such incidents, the anti-torture monitor said.

Additionally, it called upon Cypriot authorities to inform detained migrants slated for repatriation of their departure date both verbally and in writing to prevent misunderstandings that could lead to tensions during the procedure.

The committee also asked for more details on how detained migrants can have access to free-of-charge legal assistance amid claims that the legal aid scheme is “marred with difficulties.”

Cypriot authorities said they will formally remind detention center officials to conduct thorough medical examinations of detainees, to keep detailed medical files and ensure migrants due for repatriation are informed of their departure promptly.

Cyprus repatriated approximately 5000 migrants between Jan-Oct. 2022. According to the most recent official figures, some 2,714 migrants were repatriated between April and June of this year.