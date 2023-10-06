Colorado funeral home
Powerball
Dick Butkus
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
World News

Russia demands an apology after Cyprus arrests a Russian journalist reportedly for security reasons

 
Share

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus authorities said Friday they arrested a Russian journalist for “security reasons,” prompting the Russian Foreign Ministry to demand a formal apology from the Cypriot government over the “provocation.”

Cyprus state broadcaster CyBC quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the Russian journalist would be deported after his residency permit is revoked.

Cypriot authorities also dismissed Russian allegations that police used excessive force during Thursday’s arrest, saying that the journalist had resisted police officers, according to the broadcaster.

Cyprus Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told CyBC that Cypriot authorities are in touch with the Russian government to “resolve the matter in the best possible way.”

Other news
FILE - The UEFA logo displayed to the entrance of the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. UEFA’s decision to welcome Russian youth teams back into its competitions has cost its Swedish vice president his other top-tier job as head of a national sports body. Karl-Erik Nilsson has on Friday, Oct. 6, 2024 resigned as chairman of the Swedish Sports Confederation. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
UEFA vice president Nilsson resigns as head of Swedish sports body in fallout from pro-Russia vote
Cyprus' president Nikos Christodoulides, right, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, left, take their positions before a military parade marking the 63th anniversary of Cyprus' independence from British colonial rule, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Oct. 1 2023. Metsola joined Christodoulides in receiving the salute from Cypriot National Guard forces during a parade marking Cyprus' 63rd Day of Independence from British colonial rule. The Cypriot government said Metsola is the first top EU official to attend the parade since Cyprus joined the EU in 2004. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
European Parliament president backs UN naming an envoy to help restart Cyprus peace talks
A griffon vulture with a tracking device flies near the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Spanish griffon vultures are released into the wild in Cyprus to replenish the dwindling population

“It’s understood that the Cyprus Republic … is taking all the necessary measures to safeguard national security and implementing all decisions by relevant authorities to defend its interests,” Gotsis was quoted as saying.

Russian news agency Ria Novosti identified the journalist as Alexander Gasyuk, of Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. He is reported to have already flown back to Russia.

The agency quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry statement saying that Gasyuk suffered a hand injury during his arrest and that another Russian diplomat at the scene was also injured. It added that Russia is awaiting an official apology from the Cypriot authorities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Cypriot allegations that Gasyuk violated the terms of his residency permit are “far-fetched” and accused “Western intelligence services” as being behind the journalist’s arrest.

It also accused Cypriot authorities of ignoring requests by the Russian embassy in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, for information and of using “psychological pressure” on Gasyuk and his family.

Traditionally close Cypriot-Russian relations deteriorated since the Cypriot government denied Russian naval vessels entry into the island nation’s ports following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

European Union-member Cyprus’s implementation of sanctions against Russia has resulted in the island losing more than 800,000 Russian tourists.