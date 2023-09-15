UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom
World News

Czech court cancels lower court ruling that acquitted former PM Babis of fraud charges

FILE - Presidential candidate and former Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, gestures as he speaks to members of the media, in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Prague’s High Court cancelled a lower court ruling that acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic, File)

FILE - Presidential candidate and former Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis, gestures as he speaks to members of the media, in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Prague’s High Court cancelled a lower court ruling that acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic, File)

 
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — Prague’s High Court cancelled a lower court ruling that acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies.

The court returned the case for retrial to Prague’s Municipal Court, according information published in a database of court documents on Friday.

The High Court issued the verdict a day earlier but didn’t make it immediately public.

The Babis case involved a farm known as the Stork’s Nest, which received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

Other news
FILE - Music journalist Jiri Cerny speaks during a press conference to the 57th edition of the Golden Prague International Television Festival, in Prague, Aug. 25, 2020. Cerny, a leading Czech music critic who introduced western music to generations of listeners behind the Iron Curtain and became one of the voices of the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution has died it was announced Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was 87. (Michal Krumphanzl/CTK via AP)
Jiri Cerny, a leading Czech music critic and a voice of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, dies at 87
FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko answers reporters' questions prior to the start of a news conference to present Giuseppe Verdi's 'Macbeth', directed by Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly, who will open the opera season at the La Scala opera house, in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 29, 2021. A scheduled performance by Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko in the Czech capital has been canceled, officials said on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The announcement came after the Prague government said on Monday that all its coalition parties opposed the concert at a time Russia wages war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko
FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko appears at a news conference to present Giuseppe Verdi's "Macbeth" in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 29, 2021. The ruling coalition of the Czech capital said Monday Aug. 14 2023, it “unequivocally" opposed the planning Prague performance of Russian soprano Anna Netrebko. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Prague government opposes local performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses, and Agrofert wouldn’t have been eligible for them. Agrofert later returned the subsidy.

Prague’s Municipal Court also acquitted in January his former associate, Jana Nagyova, who signed the subsidy request.

Babis pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated.

It is not immediately clear when the retrial might take place.

Babis, a billionaire, is currently in the opposition after his populist ANO centrist movement lost the 2021 parliamentary election. He was running to become the Czech president in the election for the largely ceremonial post in January but lost to Petr Pavel, a retired army general.