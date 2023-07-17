1 dead and 50 injured in a bus crash on a major highway in southeastern Czech Republic
Two buses collided on a Czech highway in the southeast of the country, killing at least one person and injuring about 50, officials said on Monday.
One of the bus drivers was killed, police said, according to preliminary information from the site.
The regional rescue service said the accident took place near the second-largest Czech city of Brno, on the D2 highway.
Some of the seriously injured people were transported by helicopters to nearby hospitals, it said.
Police said the highway that links Czechia with the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, had to be closed in both directions. Long lines of traffic formed on the highway, causing delays.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.