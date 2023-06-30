Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
World News

Czech film festival in the spa town of Karlovy Vary kicks off with an award for actor Russell Crowe

Actor and musician Russell Crowe arrives to the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. (Slavomir Kubes/CTK via AP)

Actor and musician Russell Crowe arrives to the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. (Slavomir Kubes/CTK via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary has kicked off its 57th edition with an award planned for Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.

Crowe, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2001 for his role in “Gladiator,” is to be honored for his outstanding contribution to world cinema on the opening night Friday.

Crowe, a New Zealand native, will also perform with his band Indoor Garden Party on Friday and will present his movie “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” the following day.

Other news
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth in a scene from Screen Gems' "The Pope's Exorcist." (Jonathan Hession/Sony Pictures via AP)
Russell Crowe stars as Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’
The Rev. Edward Siebert is a key figure behind the new film “The Pope’s Exorcist” starring Russell Crowe.

Organizers will also honor Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through July 8. The grand jury will consider 11 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.