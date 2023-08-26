Loch Ness Monster search
Hot air balloon lands on highway
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head
Space X launch
March on Washington, 60 years later
Sports

Välimäki and Wallace share lead at Czech Masters

 
Share

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Finland’s Sami Välimäki and England’s Matt Wallace shot 5-under 67s to share a one-stroke lead over another Ryder Cup hopeful, Nicolai Hojgaard, after the third round of the Czech Masters on Saturday.

Välimäki and Wallace each carded six birdies and one bogey to move to 16 under overall at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Wallace was happy.

“Three holes there in the middle that could have really derailed me in the past,” Wallace said. “I’d like to say a future Matt can deal with those sorts of things quite well. I’m dealing with them pretty good now.”

Other news
Roma's Andrea Belotti celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Salernitana, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Belotti scores his first Serie A goals for Roma in 2-2 draw with Salernitana
FILE - Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. World Cup winner Leandro Paredes has returned to Roma and signed a two-year deal with the Serie A club. Paredes joins from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of around 4 million euros, it was announced Wednesday, Aug, 16 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
World Cup winner Paredes returns to Roma on a 2-year deal
In this picture made available by the Italian Carabinieri, paramilitary police, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, some of the 266 266 antiquities returned from the United States to Italy are displayed during a handing over ceremony t the offices of the Manhattan district attorney. Italy on Friday celebrated the return of 266 antiquities from the United States, including Etruscan vases and ancient Roman coins and mosaics worth tens of millions of euros (dollars), that were looted from Italian soil and sold to U.S. museums and private collectors. (Italian Carabinieri Via AP)
Italy gets back 266 antiquities from New York seizures after collector approaches Houston museum

Hojgaard shot a 3-under 69.

“I felt like I grinded well out there,” the Dane said. “I just didn’t really get much out of it.”

The European tour event has a lot at stake for the trio with Europe captain Luke Donald announcing his six Ryder Cup picks on Sept. 4.

Europe faces the U.S. at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 25.

There is one more event — the European Masters in Switzerland next week — counting toward qualifying for the Ryder Cup.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf