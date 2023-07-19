A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
World News

Czech parliament approves treaty making it easier to deploy US troops on Czech territory

FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks to US army soldiers while visiting Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. On Wednesday July 19, 2023, Czech Parliament approved a defense treaty with the United States. The lower house of Parliament voted in favor of the Defense Cooperation Agreement that sets a legal framework for possible deployment of U.S. troops on Czech territory and their cooperation with the Czech armed forces. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks to US army soldiers while visiting Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. On Wednesday July 19, 2023, Czech Parliament approved a defense treaty with the United States. The lower house of Parliament voted in favor of the Defense Cooperation Agreement that sets a legal framework for possible deployment of U.S. troops on Czech territory and their cooperation with the Czech armed forces. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Parliament gave its expected approval Wednesday to a defense treaty signed with the United States in May that would deepen military cooperation and make it easier to deploy U.S. troops on Czech territory.

The lower house of Parliament voted 115-18 in favor of the Defense Cooperation Agreement. The treaty, endorsed by the Czech Senate last week, goes next to President Petr Pavel for his expected approval.

The document would set a legal framework for possible deployment of U.S. troops in the country at a time of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Other news
FILE - Richard Moore, the Chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, answers questions after giving his first public speech since becoming head of the organization, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London on Nov. 30, 2021. Artificial intelligence will change the world of espionage, but it won’t replace the need for human spies, the head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency says in prepared remarks released Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Britain’s MI6 chief says his spies are using AI to disrupt flow of weapons to Russia
The head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency says British spies are already using artificial intelligence to hamper the supply of weapons to Russia.
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned but reclusive Czech writer and former dissident, dies in Paris at 94
Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris. He was 94.
Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel, right and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a joint press conference at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Zelenskyy visits Bulgaria, Czech Republic and draws support for Kyiv’s NATO membership bid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the capitals of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, discussing military aid and receiving assurances of support for Ukraine’s entry into NATO after its war with Russia is over.
FILE - Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis waits in front of his residency in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 26, 2018. Lawmakers in the lower house of Czech Parliament agreed on Friday, June 16, 2023, to tighten the country’s clash of interest legislation to ban politicians from owing media in a direct snub to former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Czech lawmakers vote to tighten conflict of interest legislation in snub to former populist PM Babis
Lawmakers in the lower house of the Czech Parliament have agreed to tighten the country’s conflict of interest legislation to ban politicians from owning media, in a direct snub to former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

“We can’t do without a strong alliance with other democratic countries in this situation,” Czech Defense Minister Cernochova told lawmakers in the lower house. She said ”the deal is absolutely in our national interest.”

Cernochova signed the treaty together with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington D.C. on May 23. The U.S. has such agreements with 24 other NATO members, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania and Bulgaria that form the eastern flank of the alliance.

The lawmakers of the five-party ruling coalition were joined by most of their colleagues from the opposition ANO (YES) movement led by former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis in supporting the treaty.

It was opposed by the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party, which claims the pact compromises the country’s sovereignty and makes possible a permanent presence of U.S. troops on Czech territory.

But any particular deployment of U.S. forces will still need approval by the Czech government and Parliament.