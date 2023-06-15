June 15, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.03
|+.19
|Altria
|44.15
|+.20
|AmerenCp
|83.97
|+1.13
|AmExpress
|173.81
|—
|.66
|ArchDanM
|74.56
|+1.41
|AutoZone
|2497.37+97.95
|BPPLC
|35.38
|+.33
|Boeing
|219.41
|+2.51
|BristMySq
|64.67
|+.51
|Brunswick
|86.36
|+.03
|CampbSoup
|46.44
|+.53
|Chevron
|158.28
|+1.19
|Citigroup
|48.56
|+.32
|CocaCola
|61.23
|+.83
|ConAgraBr
|34.79
|—
|.16
|ConocoPhil
|104.15
|+1.48
|Corning
|33.84
|+.60
|CurtissWright
|176.00
|+1.86
|DTEEnergy
|113.91
|+1.91
|DeereCo
|406.52
|+7.47
|DillardsInc
|345.50
|+8.35
|Disney
|92.94
|+.49
|DuPont
|69.71
|—
|.23
|EmersonElec
|88.03
|+2.19
|Entergy
|102.19
|+.89
|ExxonMobil
|105.89
|+.73
|FMCCorp
|105.90
|+1.36
|FirstEnergy
|39.11
|+.29
|FootLocker
|27.78
|+.56
|FordMot
|14.45
|+.25
|GenDynam
|214.96
|+2.82
|GenlElec
|105.41
|+.71
|GenMill
|80.71
|+.06
|HPInc
|31.10
|+.15
|Halliburton
|32.71
|+.66
|Hershey
|260.86
|+.27
|HomeDepot
|302.02
|+2.31
|IBM
|138.40
|+1.20
|IntlPaper
|31.81
|+.01
|JohnsonJn
|163.73
|+2.17
|KrogerCo
|45.94
|—1.27
|LindsayCorp
|126.01
|+2.12
|LockheedM
|455.95
|+3.40
|LowesCos
|218.93
|+4.07
|MarathonOil
|23.29
|+.48
|McDonalds
|292.61
|+4.17
|NCRCorp
|25.13
|+.32
|Nucor
|151.18
|+.54
|OGEEnergy
|36.55
|+.34
|OccidentPet
|58.42
|—
|.05
|ONEOK
|61.11
|+.68
|PG&ECorp
|17.25
|+.01
|Pfizer
|39.75
|+.39
|ProctGamb
|148.45
|+2.03
|RaythnTech
|98.00
|+1.14
|RexAmRescS
|34.69
|+.27
|RockwellAuto
|319.41
|+6.29
|Schlumbrg
|47.90
|+.63
|SnapOn
|274.27
|+2.49
|Textron
|66.43
|+1.14
|3MCo
|103.81
|+1.86
|Timken
|86.08
|+1.98
|TraneTech
|185.25
|+3.87
|UnionPacif
|205.92
|+3.18
|USSteel
|23.86
|+.30
|VerizonComm
|36.44
|+.71
|ViadCorp
|24.55
|+.10
|WalMart
|157.73
|+.86
|WellsFargo
|42.36
|+.28
|WilliamsCos
|30.57
|+.37
|Winnebago
|65.94
|—
|.44
|YumBrands
|139.20
|+2.85