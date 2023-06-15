AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

June 15, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.03+.19
Altria44.15+.20
AmerenCp83.97+1.13
AmExpress173.81.66
ArchDanM74.56+1.41
AutoZone2497.37+97.95
BPPLC35.38+.33
Boeing219.41+2.51
BristMySq64.67+.51
Brunswick86.36+.03
CampbSoup46.44+.53
Chevron158.28+1.19
Citigroup48.56+.32
CocaCola61.23+.83
ConAgraBr34.79.16
ConocoPhil104.15+1.48
Corning33.84+.60
CurtissWright176.00+1.86
DTEEnergy113.91+1.91
DeereCo406.52+7.47
DillardsInc345.50+8.35
Disney92.94+.49
DuPont69.71.23
EmersonElec88.03+2.19
Entergy102.19+.89
ExxonMobil105.89+.73
FMCCorp105.90+1.36
FirstEnergy39.11+.29
FootLocker27.78+.56
FordMot14.45+.25
GenDynam214.96+2.82
GenlElec105.41+.71
GenMill80.71+.06
HPInc31.10+.15
Halliburton32.71+.66
Hershey260.86+.27
HomeDepot302.02+2.31
IBM138.40+1.20
IntlPaper31.81+.01
JohnsonJn163.73+2.17
KrogerCo45.94—1.27
LindsayCorp126.01+2.12
LockheedM455.95+3.40
LowesCos218.93+4.07
MarathonOil23.29+.48
McDonalds292.61+4.17
NCRCorp25.13+.32
Nucor151.18+.54
OGEEnergy36.55+.34
OccidentPet58.42.05
ONEOK61.11+.68
PG&amp;ECorp17.25+.01
Pfizer39.75+.39
ProctGamb148.45+2.03
RaythnTech98.00+1.14
RexAmRescS34.69+.27
RockwellAuto319.41+6.29
Schlumbrg47.90+.63
SnapOn274.27+2.49
Textron66.43+1.14
3MCo103.81+1.86
Timken86.08+1.98
TraneTech185.25+3.87
UnionPacif205.92+3.18
USSteel23.86+.30
VerizonComm36.44+.71
ViadCorp24.55+.10
WalMart157.73+.86
WellsFargo42.36+.28
WilliamsCos30.57+.37
Winnebago65.94.44
YumBrands139.20+2.85
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.