    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    May 11, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May338.0349.5326.6345.0—3.9
    Est. sales 32. Wed.'s sales 43
    Wed.'s open int 103
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.877+2
    Jun94.800
    Wed.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.67594.68794.66594.66510
    Jun94.60594.63094.58594.58520
    Est. sales 20,193. Wed.'s sales 26,681
    Wed.'s open int 4,489,290, up 3,857,048
