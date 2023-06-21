BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
June 21, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.61.17
Altria43.95+.48
AmerenCp83.20+.32
AmExpress167.92—1.49
ArchDanM73.46.62
AutoZone2446.28—6.79
BPPLC35.43+.36
Boeing212.08.29
BristMySq65.50.53
Brunswick83.77.09
CampbSoup45.68.11
Chevron154.88+1.20
Citigroup47.41.20
CocaCola61.43+.17
ConAgraBr34.39+.15
ConocoPhil103.70+1.67
Corning34.42.48
CurtissWright178.69+3.10
DTEEnergy113.62+.43
DeereCo416.59+8.61
DillardsInc325.29—3.55
Disney88.64—1.11
DuPont68.42.28
EmersonElec87.45+.67
Entergy100.59+1.06
ExxonMobil103.87+1.15
FMCCorp108.86+3.58
FirstEnergy39.45+.16
FootLocker26.63+.04
FordMot14.02.20
GenDynam217.53+2.04
GenlElec105.05+1.03
GenMill81.38+.74
HPInc29.85.31
Halliburton31.92+.44
Hershey258.89+.43
HomeDepot300.70.71
IBM133.69—2.27
IntlPaper31.12.40
JohnsonJn163.88.25
KrogerCo45.68.15
LindsayCorp130.68+2.53
LockheedM466.04+7.66
LowesCos214.25—1.21
MarathonOil23.04+.22
McDonalds294.52+1.48
NCRCorp24.69.21
Nucor151.90+2.38
OGEEnergy36.58+.14
OccidentPet57.47+.24
ONEOK59.08.24
PG&amp;ECorp17.28+.41
Pfizer38.90.44
ProctGamb149.44+1.28
RaythnTech99.07+1.37
RexAmRescS33.04.53
RockwellAuto320.75+5.36
Schlumbrg47.76+.50
SnapOn272.88.14
Textron66.56+.50
3MCo101.47.83
Timken86.76+.59
TraneTech185.96+.25
UnionPacif203.65+2.27
USSteel23.39.08
VerizonComm35.83+.02
ViadCorp24.14.28
WalMart154.46+.30
WellsFargo41.65.24
WilliamsCos30.82+.18
Winnebago63.36.82
YumBrands136.74+.92
