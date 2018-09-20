Phillies 4, Mets 0
|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cnforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Nimmo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O.Hrrra lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|A.Jcksn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Plwecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Syndrgr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Ryes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cozens pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Ptrsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|Philadelphia
|100
|210
|00x—4
E_C.Hernandez (11), Eflin (2), T.Frazier (10). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Hoskins (35), J.Bautista (18). HR_Hoskins (32), O.Herrera (22). SB_A.Rosario 2 (21), Altherr 2 (3).
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Syndergaard L,12-4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Blevins
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peterson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|Eflin W,11-7
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Arano pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.