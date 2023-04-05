AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 5, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.78+.14
    Altria44.45.01
    AmerenCp88.63+2.22
    AmExpress160.54—1.43
    ArchDanM78.79.59
    AutoZone2500.50—1.55
    BPPLC39.79+.46
    Boeing209.36—4.54
    BristMySq70.01+1.10
    Brunswick76.80—2.99
    CampbSoup55.53+.92
    Chevron168.51.53
    Citigroup45.53.56
    CocaCola62.79+.58
    ConAgraBr38.71+1.13
    ConocoPhil106.86+.56
    Corning34.22.21
    CurtissWright173.00.85
    DTEEnergy111.76+3.05
    DeereCo372.98—24.68
    DillardsInc299.99—8.26
    Disney99.52.05
    DuPont69.75.48
    EmersonElec83.12—2.06
    Entergy110.13+2.65
    ExxonMobil115.42+.40
    FMCCorp120.29—1.31
    FirstEnergy41.24+1.14
    FootLocker40.81.44
    FordMot12.38.35
    GenDynam228.63.69
    GenlElec93.80—1.26
    GenMill87.12+1.05
    HPInc29.27.28
    Halliburton32.80.44
    Hershey259.20+1.13
    HomeDepot288.67—6.29
    IBM132.03+.43
    IntlPaper35.19.17
    JohnsonJn163.73+5.24
    KrogerCo47.88—1.58
    LindsayCorp126.25—7.56
    LockheedM490.60+2.06
    LowesCos198.77—4.23
    MarathonOil25.41.32
    McDonalds283.88+1.60
    NCRCorp22.75.44
    Nucor142.01—1.82
    OGEEnergy38.71+1.17
    OccidentPet64.19.65
    ONEOK65.43+.39
    PG&amp;ECorp16.26+.13
    Pfizer42.17+1.27
    ProctGamb152.04+1.81
    RaythnTech98.95.56
    RexAmRescS28.60.04
    RockwellAuto274.03—4.73
    Schlumbrg50.24.22
    SnapOn230.08—6.66
    Textron67.70—1.38
    3MCo101.85.41
    Timken75.02—2.56
    TraneTech170.08—3.70
    UnionPacif194.34—1.54
    USSteel24.48.34
    VerizonComm40.01+.36
    ViadCorp18.89.70
    WalMart149.30+2.07
    WellsFargo36.57.25
    WilliamsCos29.70+.03
    Winnebago55.42.59
    YumBrands132.72+1.12
