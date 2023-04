BC-Stock News

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends Ameriprise Financial 1.35 from 1.25 Bar Harbor Bankshares .28 from .26 CapStar Finl Holdings .11 from .10 Costco Wholesale 1.02 from .90 Donegal Group Cl A .17 from .165 Donegal Group Cl B .1525 from .1475 Dorchester Minerals .9887 from .8843 Federal Signal .10 from .09 First Commonwealth Fin .125 from .12 Five Star Bancorp .20 from .15 Global Partners .655 from .635 Hess Midstream .5851 from .5696 IBM 1.66 from .65 John Marshall Bancorp .22 from .20 Metlife .52 from .50 NextEra Energy Ptnrs .8425 from .8125 Otis Worldwide .34 from .29 Peoples Bancorp (Ohio) .39 from .38 Portland General Electric .475 from .4525 Raytheon Technologies .59 from .55 SB Financial Group .13 from .125 Seacoast Banking of FL .18 from .17 Sound Financial Bncp .19 from .17 United Bancorp .165 from .1625 Value Line .28 from .25 Western Midstream Ptrs .856 from .50 Winmark .80 from .70 Reduced Dividends Blackstone .82 from .91 HomeStreet .10 from .35 Special Dividends Energ Gerais-Cemig ADR .02242 Flexible Solutions .05 Hello Group ADR .70 Initial Dividends GE HealthCare Techs .03 g- Canadian funds

