May 22, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|502.5
|504.5
|502.0
|502.0
|+.5
|Sep
|525.0
|525.0
|525.0
|525.0
|+2.5
|Est. sales 33.
|Fri.'s sales 212
|Fri.'s open int 6,075,
|up 103
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.800
|Fri.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.530
|94.532
|94.477
|94.487
|—
|18
|Est. sales 20,791.
|Fri.'s sales 24,298
|Fri.'s open int 544,549,
|up 1,879