April 24, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|391.0
|393.7
|382.5
|382.5
|—15.6
|Est. sales 184.
|Fri.'s sales 181
|Fri.'s open int 828
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.870
|Jun
|94.800
|Fri.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.667
|94.675
|94.665
|94.670
|+
|8
|Jun
|94.620
|94.630
|94.610
|94.625
|+
|5
|Est. sales 13,618.
|Fri.'s sales 21,355
|Fri.'s open int 596,119