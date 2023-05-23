May 23, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|501.5
|504.5
|497.0
|497.0
|—5.0
|Sep
|522.5
|522.5
|520.0
|520.0
|—5.0
|Est. sales 232.
|Mon.'s sales 40
|Mon.'s open int 6,095,
|up 20
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.800
|Mon.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.500
|94.502
|94.462
|94.475
|—
|12
|Est. sales 20,561.
|Mon.'s sales 21,444
|Mon.'s open int 549,678,
|up 5,129