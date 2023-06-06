BC-KX-STOX- noon

AP NEWS
June 6, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.71+.32
Altria44.74+.10
AmerenCp81.68.26
AmExpress172.08+4.65
ArchDanM71.95+.68
AutoZone2324.30—15.65
BPPLC35.19.15
Boeing210.96+2.18
BristMySq65.18.80
Brunswick81.65+4.11
CampbSoup50.45—1.11
Chevron155.09.42
Citigroup47.33+1.09
CocaCola60.21.54
ConAgraBr34.24.78
ConocoPhil101.43.64
Corning31.36+.31
CurtissWright167.91+3.85
DTEEnergy109.56+.19
DeereCo370.71+7.06
DillardsInc314.91+11.44
Disney92.31+1.31
DuPont71.36.21
EmersonElec82.34+.15
Entergy99.38.38
ExxonMobil105.56+.27
FMCCorp108.47+1.03
FirstEnergy37.77.37
FootLocker25.57+.96
FordMot12.91+.32
GenDynam210.57+1.32
GenlElec105.43+1.33
GenMill83.45—1.79
HPInc29.78+.49
Halliburton31.09+.09
Hershey255.12—4.36
HomeDepot294.81+1.71
IBM132.20.44
IntlPaper30.73+.45
JohnsonJn157.43.90
KrogerCo45.68.48
LindsayCorp127.41+5.78
LockheedM457.20+2.51
LowesCos207.45+.67
MarathonOil23.04+.10
McDonalds283.21—5.22
NCRCorp24.76+.30
Nucor143.45+2.51
OGEEnergy35.65.13
OccidentPet59.11.30
ONEOK58.83+.11
PG&amp;ECorp16.98+.15
Pfizer38.58.08
ProctGamb143.90—2.05
RaythnTech97.08+1.33
RexAmRescS34.68+.74
RockwellAuto292.97+1.26
Schlumbrg46.25+.03
SnapOn263.39+4.01
Textron63.90+.61
3MCo99.06+1.08
Timken80.71+3.01
TraneTech175.43+3.02
UnionPacif195.80—2.94
USSteel22.70+.78
VerizonComm34.64+.18
ViadCorp26.10+1.43
WalMart149.19.61
WellsFargo41.24+.79
WilliamsCos30.15+.01
Winnebago63.01+5.50
YumBrands132.51—1.67
