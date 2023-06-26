AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Single-A California League Glance

    June 26, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    x-First Half Winner
    WLPct.GB
    x-San Jose (San Francisco)4128.594
    Fresno (Colorado)3930.5652
    Modesto (Seattle)3435.4937
    Stockton (Oakland)2742.39114

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)4227.609
    Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3531.530
    Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3135.470
    Visalia (Arizona)2445.34818

    ___

    Saturday's Games

    Fresno 5, Modesto 4

    Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 1

    Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4

    San Jose 7, Stockton 1

    Sunday's Games

    Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 1

    Stockton 6, San Jose 5

    Inland Empire 8, Visalia 0

    Fresno 7, Modesto 2

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.

    Wednesday's Games

    Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.

    Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

    Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

    Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

    <

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.