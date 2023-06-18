High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|26
|.581
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|33
|27
|.550
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|32
|29
|.525
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|30
|.508
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|28
|33
|.459
|7½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|35
|.426
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greenville (Boston)
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|33
|26
|.559
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|29
|33
|.468
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|32
|.448
|7
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|34
|.414
|9
___
|Friday's Games
Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 2, Asheville 1, 11 innings
Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3
Greenville 7, Greensboro 6
Aberdeen 3, Brooklyn 2
Hudson Valley 4, Rome 3
|Saturday's Games
Rome 1, Hudson Valley 0
Jersey Shore 4, Wilmington 1
Asheville 4, Winston-Salem 2
Bowling Green 9, Hickory 6
Greenville 8, Greensboro 4
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 0
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.