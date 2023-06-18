AP NEWS
    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 18, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3626.581
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3327.5502
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3229.525
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)3130.508
    Wilmington (Washington)2833.459
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2635.426

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Greenville (Boston)3527.565
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3326.559½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2829.491
    Rome (Atlanta)2933.4686
    Asheville (Houston)2632.4487
    Hickory (Texas)2434.4149

    ___

    Friday's Games

    Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings

    Winston-Salem 2, Asheville 1, 11 innings

    Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3

    Greenville 7, Greensboro 6

    Aberdeen 3, Brooklyn 2

    Hudson Valley 4, Rome 3

    Saturday's Games

    Rome 1, Hudson Valley 0

    Jersey Shore 4, Wilmington 1

    Asheville 4, Winston-Salem 2

    Bowling Green 9, Hickory 6

    Greenville 8, Greensboro 4

    Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 0

    Sunday's Games

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 2 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

    Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

    Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

    Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

    Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

