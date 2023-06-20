AP NEWS
    Double-A Eastern League Glance

    June 20, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    Northeast Division
    WLPct.GB
    Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3923.629
    Portland (Boston)3825.603
    New Hampshire (Toronto)3230.5167
    Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3131.5008
    Hartford (Colorado)2735.43512
    Reading (Philadelphia)2438.38715

    Southwest Division
    WLPct.GB
    Erie (Detroit)3429.540
    Akron (Cleveland)3230.516
    Altoona (Pittsburgh)3130.5082
    Harrisburg (Washington)3032.484
    Richmond (San Francisco)2835.4446
    Bowie (Baltimore)2735.435

    ___

    Sunday's Games

    Akron 5, New Hampshire 2, 1st game

    Akron 4, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game

    Erie 8, Harrisburg 0

    Somerset 4, Altoona 3

    Richmond 10, Bowie 6

    Hartford 14, Reading 5

    Binghamton 4, Portland 3, 10 innings

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

    Wednesday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 2, 4:30 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

