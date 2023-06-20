June 20, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|38
|25
|.603
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|32
|30
|.516
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|31
|31
|.500
|8
|Hartford (Colorado)
|27
|35
|.435
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|38
|.387
|15
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|34
|29
|.540
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|32
|30
|.516
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|31
|30
|.508
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|30
|32
|.484
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|28
|35
|.444
|6
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|35
|.435
|6½
___
|Sunday's Games
Akron 5, New Hampshire 2, 1st game
Akron 4, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game
Erie 8, Harrisburg 0
Somerset 4, Altoona 3
Richmond 10, Bowie 6
Hartford 14, Reading 5
Binghamton 4, Portland 3, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.